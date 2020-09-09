[Vinton, Iowa] – Derecho damage clean up and recovery continues dominating the activities of Benton County residents. Those looking for help and resources are invited to the Benton County Assistance Fair on Tuesday, September 22, from 3-7 pm, hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach at the Benton County Fairgrounds, 1801 2nd Ave, Vinton, IA 52349.
“The ISU Extension Council recognized there’s a need for our community to come together and learn about the many resources available to help them. We decided an open house style event, with speakers sharing expertise on pertinent topics and a chance to talk one on one with service providers would be ideal in this time of crisis,” said Greg Walston, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Benton County director.
The Benton County Assistance Fair is open to all and will include a free meal starting at 4 pm, provided by Merchant’s Grilling. This is a family friendly event with kids activities, guest speakers, and partner booths. The talks will take place in the Beef Arena starting at 5:00 pm, with Mark Vitosh, Iowa DNR District Forester, discussing how to assess tree damage, and whether to save or replace trees. At 6:00 pm, Kirstina TeBockhorst, ISU Extension and Outreach Ag Engineering Field Specialist, will talk about grain storage and harvesting issues brought on by the storm damage. The list of partners who are planning to provide information at booths and tables, includes:
Farm Bureau
Friend of 4 H
4 H Foundation
Master Gardeners
Old School Produce Partners
4 H
Human Sciences
Farm Management
Crop Specialists
Crop Insurance
Homeowners Insurance
Trees
Structural Engineer
Benton Development Group
Disaster Recovery Coalition
Emergency Management
BS Social Services
Abbe Center
Daycares
Food Pantry
Red Cross
Salvation Army
FSA
NRCS