Drivers making their way north out of Vinton on IA 150 may encounter some construction delays as the Iowa Department of Transportation began work on the highway Tuesday.
“[This project includes] resurfacing and paving the shoulders on IA 150 with the Hot Mix Asphalt [HMA] from Vinton to Independence,” Newman Abuissa, Operations Engineer with Iowa Department of Transportation, said by email interview.
“This project will be fixing one lane at a time and will cause some delay to traffic as one lane will be available.”
Work on a 20.9 mile stretch from Vinton to Independence had been scheduled to begin on the northbound lane in 2020 — according to the 2017-2021 Iowa Transportation Improvement Program — with southbound lane rehab following suit in 2021.
Due to the timing of the project this year, the 2021 Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) — set to take place July 25-31 — was rerouted out of the communities of Brandon and Urbana in order to avoid crossing IA 150 during construction.
Shoulder paving and resurfacing is considered a safety treatment by the U.S. Department of Transportation and may improve the ability of a vehicle to remain on the roadway.
As work begins this week, Abuissa indicated no detour will be required.
Scheduled construction on the roughly half-mile of roadway at the IA 150 curve west of Urbana near 31st Avenue and 55th Street — the intersection where five area youth riding in a pickup truck lost their lives in April 2015 after entering IA 150 from 55th Street and collided with a semi — is still not set to begin until spring 2022, Abuissa said.
The project will replace the curve and t-intersection with a roundabout.
Construction on the roundabout will last through 2022, weather permitting, and will cause “minimal disruption to the through traffic” as it will be built off the current intersection, Abuissa said.
Final traffic control details for the curve replacement will be completed this coming fall.