Greg Walston of Benton County Extension felt blessed the county was even able to have a fair last week, reflecting on the successful year with the Vinton Kiwanis on Tuesday.
“We just felt really good that we could have an actual Fair this year,” Walston said. “We had a 4-H event last year and didn’t even call it a fair. Iowa State said in our case we could have exhibits last year as long as we protected ourselves. This year, we got it all back and that was so beneficial for the kids.”
4-H members from across the county were able to interact with each other and judges this year after going to a “fair-style judging” and having to maintain some social distancing between fellow 4-Hers last season.
“You miss a lot when you do that, because those kids learn how to talk to adults,” Walston said. “We need to learn how to communicate. That’s a huge development piece for our youth. We were very, very pleased to be able to have a live show and have static judging back.”
Walston admitted numbers weren’t as strong this year as previous fairs. While exact numbers are not available, Walston saw the beef barn three quarters full, the swine show at 90 percent capacity and other shows “down quite a bit”, joking that rabbits can go from “nothing to 100 miles an hour because they are rabbits.”
“I feel we were fortunate to be able to even have 4-H clubs meet at all this year with COVID,” Walston said. “Club meetings came to a halt this winter for quite awhile. That’s time taken away to prepare projects for the fair. It’s hard to get kids to attend Zoom meetings, let alone interact. Hopefully we’ve hit that bottom and we’re coming back up.”
This year also marked a change in the fair as 4-H Night was celebrated at the Grandstand on Wednesday. 4-H awards were presented and a talent show “Share the Fun” saw three acts go through to the State Fair. The Queen Contest was also held alongside the 4-H recognitions, drawing a larger crowd for the event.
“We did prizes to get the kids pumped up, and encouraged younger kids to get involved in 4-H,” Walston said. “More than half of the queen candidates are 4-H members. It felt like one big group literally sharing the same stage. I appreciate the fair board allowing us to do that.”
While Walston is not involved in the races and entertainment, he addressed the races being cancelled due to weather and attendance for the Aaron Tippin concert was low. Walston, did, however, like the diversity of events planned for the fair this year and hopes that will remain for future fairs.
“No matter what happens COVID-wise, we’re not going to stop kids from being kids,” Walston said. “That’s what fair is all about. Kids being involved is so important.”
Walston concluded his presentation to Kiwanis by talking about several summer projects going on with the extension office and involvement from interns and volunteers with these projects.