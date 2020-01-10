The old saying goes, “While the cat’s away, the mice will play.” When the city editor takes a day off, the daunting task of assembling the week’s recipes falls on these shoulders. It’s a job I don’t take too lightly.
There used to be an old infomercial that boasted a cooking appliance where you could “set it and forget it.” This is the same approach I take with making soups or stews. I love the aspect of combining a few ingredients and letting the flavors meld over a period of time. Nothing else required but a few stirs of the pot until dinnertime.
These recipes are also forgiving,
which is a blessing for those of you like myself; proud members of the Picky Eaters Club.
Reuben Soup
Ingredients:
1 (32 oz.) carton low-sodium chicken or beef stock
1 pound cooked corned beef or pastrami, diced, fat removed
1 (8 oz.) package sauerkraut, rinsed and drained
1 yellow onion, chopped
4 carrots, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon oregano
1 bay leaf
1/3 cup cold water
1/4 cup cornstarch
1 cup heavy cream
1 (12 oz.) package Swiss cheese, sliced
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Croutons:
6 slices marbled rye bread
2-3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or butter, melted
kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
Directions:
1. Heat olive oil in a large stock pot over medium-high heat and sauté onion and carrot until softened. 7-9 minutes.
2. Add garlic and diced corned beef and cook for another 1-2 minutes, or until fragrant. Season with salt and pepper and oregano.
3. Pour chicken stock into stock pot, then stir in sauerkraut. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer for 20 minutes.
4. Create slurry by whisking cornstarch and cold water together in a small bowl. Remove bay leaf from soup, then whisk in slurry. Cook for another 5-10 minutes, or until soup thickens.
5. Stir in heavy cream and Swiss cheese and cook for another 5 minutes, or until heated through, then ladle into serving bowls.
6. Top with rye bread croutons and serve hot.