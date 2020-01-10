Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Reuben Soup img

The old saying goes, “While the cat’s away, the mice will play.” When the city editor takes a day off, the daunting task of assembling the week’s recipes falls on these shoulders. It’s a job I don’t take too lightly.

There used to be an old infomercial that boasted a cooking appliance where you could “set it and forget it.” This is the same approach I take with making soups or stews. I love the aspect of combining a few ingredients and letting the flavors meld over a period of time. Nothing else required but a few stirs of the pot until dinnertime.

These recipes are also forgiving,

which is a blessing for those of you like myself; proud members of the Picky Eaters Club.

Reuben Soup

Ingredients:

1 (32 oz.) carton low-sodium chicken or beef stock

1 pound cooked corned beef or pastrami, diced, fat removed

1 (8 oz.) package sauerkraut, rinsed and drained

1 yellow onion, chopped

4 carrots, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon oregano

1 bay leaf

1/3 cup cold water

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 cup heavy cream

1 (12 oz.) package Swiss cheese, sliced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Croutons:

6 slices marbled rye bread

2-3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or butter, melted

kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Directions:

1. Heat olive oil in a large stock pot over medium-high heat and sauté onion and carrot until softened. 7-9 minutes.

2. Add garlic and diced corned beef and cook for another 1-2 minutes, or until fragrant. Season with salt and pepper and oregano.

3. Pour chicken stock into stock pot, then stir in sauerkraut. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer for 20 minutes.

4. Create slurry by whisking cornstarch and cold water together in a small bowl. Remove bay leaf from soup, then whisk in slurry. Cook for another 5-10 minutes, or until soup thickens.

5. Stir in heavy cream and Swiss cheese and cook for another 5 minutes, or until heated through, then ladle into serving bowls.

6. Top with rye bread croutons and serve hot.

Tags