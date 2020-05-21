More businesses will be allowed to reopen their doors and school activities to resume as Iowa Gov. Reynolds gave the announcements on Wednesday during her daily press conference.
“Today, I’m announcing that effective on Friday, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums and wedding reception venues will be permitted to reopen with appropriate public health measures in place and to ensure proper social distancing/hygiene are taking place,” Reynolds said. “Swimming pools will be opening for lap swimming and swimming lessons.”
Reynolds also announced that beginning on Thursday, May 28 bars and establishments that serve alcohol previously limited to carryout will be permitted to reopen for indoor and outdoor seating at 50 percent capacity. Businesses will be required to guidelines established for restaurants, which were allowed to open in Benton County on May 15. Casinos were not included in this announcement.
“It’s up to Iowans to decide when they’re ready to resume normal activities, but it will take all of us working together and practicing personal responsibility to keep virus activity at a manageable level,” Reynolds said. “We want to balance health and safety while getting life and businesses back to normal.”
In addition to allowing summer baseball and softball to begin on June 1, Director Ann Lebo with the Iowa Department of Education on Thursday announced that public and nonpublic school districts in Iowa may begin offering summer learning activities for students such as summer school, academic enrichment programs, and activity camps. According to Lebo, the Department of Education has worked with Public Health to determine “when and how to safely open districts and nonpublic schools for activities, while protecting the health of students, families, educators, administrators and staff.”
“Schools may provide summer learning using online and other distanced learning approaches, but they may now offer onsite learning opportunities in accordance with certain health precautions outlined in our new guidance,” Lebo said.
Mitigation efforts for COVID-19 will include screening all staff and students upon arrival, teaching and reinforcing proper hand washing for at least 20 seconds, distancing staff and students by limiting group size, and implementing disinfecting schedules. Lebo stated this guidance is meant as a “starting point for districts” as the state begins steps to reopen schools.
“This phase introduces guidelines for voluntary opportunities that involve limited numbers of students through the month of June, with expectation of new decision points by July 1,” Lebo said. “Whether schools choose to provide in-person opportunities or not over the summer is a local decision that should be made based on the needs of their communities and in consultation with local public health officials.”
Lebo stated the Department of Education would be in contact with school districts on Thursday to discuss use of facilities and summer learning activities. The Department promised to work with schools to decide what the future of education in Iowa would look like.
This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will report updates as they are made available.