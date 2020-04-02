As Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 65 additional cases of COVID-19 in the state during her daily press conference on Thursday, the governor extended her Proclamation of Disaster Emergency for businesses and ordered that school closures continue until April 30.
“Keeping Iowan students out of classrooms is a very difficult decision, but remains necessary for now,” Reynolds said. “We anticipate the number of COVID-19 in Iowa will continue to grow. Keeping schools closed for an extended amount of time will help protect the safety of our students, educators, school staff while reducing the burden on our health care system and reduce the risk to our most vulnerable citizens.”
Reynolds added that she is not ordering schools to close for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. The state will continue to monitor the situation and make a decision at a later date. School districts will be required to select an option for virtual learning based off “the best option for their students they serve” and inform the state by April 10.
“School districts that choose not to provide continuous learning will be required to make up the instructional time lost beyond what has been waived by the Iowa Legislature,” Reynolds said. “I also want to let schools know we continue to evaluate information to continue to give you a two week notice, which I know is important to you.”
The Iowa Senate and House agreed to waive the requirement for Iowa schools to reschedule days canceled in mid March on the heels of Reynolds’s initial decision to close schools until April 13. The additional closure dates announced on Thursday were not included in this waiver.
“The recommendation to close schools through April 30 was not made lightly and we know the challenges this decision puts on schools and families, “ Dr. Ann Lebo, Director of the Iowa Department of Education said. “During these unprecedented times, we remained focused on supporting our schools, families and community partners to ensure Iowa learners are safe, healthy, engaged and prepared.”
Lebo stated the Iowa Department of Education will provide two options for Iowa schools, including a voluntary and a required option. The voluntary option will encourage, but not require, students to participate. Under the required option, attendance is taken and assignments are graded for credit. All public school districts and accredited non-public schools must make their choice by April 10.
“We encourage school districts to work as quickly as possible on their plans, which may include the delivery of content through online learning, paper packet of assignments, or both,” Lebo said. “Accredited non-public schools may decide to provide required educational services without applying to the Department for authority, but we ask that they indicated their decision to do so by the April 10 deadline.”
Lebo further stated that applications will be available for schools in a couple of days”. Schools are not required to offer continuous services, but the state will follow up with these districts on how they plan to make up for the instructional hours missed from April 13 to April 30. Additional resources were announced to be included on the Iowa Department of Education website. Schools will be surveyed by the department for “barrier to learning”.
This is a developing story and updates will be provided in future issues and online at VintonNewspapers.com. Community Newspaper Group has also added a county map of COVID-19 cases that will be updated as additional cases are confirmed in Iowa.