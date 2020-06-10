Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during a press conference from the Capitol on Wednesday the state is lifting restrictions on business capacity statewide amid a “positive trend” of COVID-19 cases in Iowa.
“Effective Friday, June 12, the 50 percent capacity limit currently in place for businesses will be lifted while retaining the requirement of six feet social distancing for businesses like restaurants, bars and theaters,” Reynolds said. “Eliminating the capacity restrictions will allow businesses the flexibility to adjust their specific operations accordingly, to best meet the needs of their employees and customers. Establishment shall implement reasonable measures to ensure social distancing, increase hygiene practices and other public measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19, consistent with the guidance provided by the Department of Public Health.”
According to Reynolds, public swimming pools may open under similar guidelines and senior centers, adult daycare programs may also open with specific guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH). The governor stated that COVID-19 will “remain in our communities for awhile” but pushed to “move forward” while protecting vulnerable Iowans. 1 in 16 Iowans has been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate in Iowa is currently at 11.1 percent and 5.4 percent of tests reported on Tuesday, June 9 came back positive according to Coronavirus.org.
In Benton County, 46 cases have been reported since mid-March and 34 residents have recovered. 1,217 residents have been tested and one death has been reported. More data can be found on Coronavirus.org
A recommendation by Dr. Caitlin Pedati, State Public Health Director, was health practice such frequent hand washing and continuing to social distance. Vulnerable Iowans such as seniors are recommended to avoid crowds.
IDPH announced last week they would begin outlining guidelines for long term care facilities to allow family members to begin vistations for family for the first time since March. Reopening guidelines would be reviewed by Iowa’s Long Term Care Association and the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
Check back with Vinton Newspapers for updates as they are made available.