Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday announced that 22 counties under strict mitigation efforts for COVID-19, including Benton County, may begin to reopen certain businesses beginning on Friday.
In a new proclamation continuing the state’s Public Health Emergency Declaration, Reynold announced enclosed malls may reopen with a limit of half of their maximum legal occupancy capacity. Food courts must remain closed, but restaurants may offer carryout options. Retail stores may also reopen with 50 percent capacity and with social distancing guidelines in place. The proclamation did not specify guidelines for reopening restaurants or barbers in Benton County.
“As we’ve seen this week, business owners will decide when the time is right to reopen their doors, just as Iowans will choose whether or not they will resume some of their normal activities ” Reynolds said. “We must all continue to take personal responsibility for our health and the health of others by continuing to practice all preventative health measures. Social distancing, careful hygiene practices, wearing a mask if you choose. These are all ways we will continue to interact in public for some time.”
The proclamation at first left doubts in Karilea Ries, owner of Cameron’s Clothing and Henkle Creek Mercantile, but she spoke with fellow retailers and plans to open her doors on Friday for the first time in weeks.
“They also understood it to be that we would be reopening tomorrow, so we’re looking forward to going back to a somewhat normal routine,” Ries said. “We have been so blessed to be in a community that has supported our mom and pop shop. They have supported us by buying gift cards to use later and sent us cards in the mail. We are so humbled by them.”
According to the proclamation, all fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms, aquatic centers shall continue to be closed in the 22 county area. Facilities may open on an appointment-only basis with a single patron. Reynolds attributed an increase in data available to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), prompted confidence to take steps such as these to reopen Iowa businesses despite the number of confirmed positive cases increasing.
“If a customer tries on clothes, we plan to steam them to kill any germs or viruses on the garments,” Ries said. “We will take all precautions by sanitizing surfaces and handles. Plus, we will carry hand sanitizer in the store.
Also beginning on Friday, counties across the state will allow dental services. Dental offices will be required to follow guidelines adopted by the Iowa Dental Board and keep “adequate inventories” of personal protective equipment (PPE) and conserve that PPE consistent with guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Iowa Department of Public Health. Other businesses that may open statewide include campgrounds, drive-in movie theaters, tanning facilities and medical spas. All reopening businesses also must follow guidelines for hygiene and cleanliness in their facilities.
This a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will have updates as they are made available.