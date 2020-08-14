Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds visited Cedar Rapids on Friday and held a press conference at Cedar Rapids Department to address to impact of the derecho on 25 counties which occurred on Monday.
“Iowans have endured the unimaginable over the last five months,” Reynolds said. “On Monday, a massive weather event swept across the state like nothing we have ever seen in recent history. Most of us had never heard of a derecho before then. Now, we know it all too well.”
According to Reynolds, 10 million acres of crops were devastated by the strong winds. This estimate does not include the crop stored in bins across the central and eastern parts of the state impacted by the storm. Hundreds of thousands of Iowans lost power, phone and internet services. Residents of south Benton County currently do not have power and “spotty” phone service through their cell phones.
“I want all of those in Cedar Rapids, Linn County and all those that have been impacted by this natural disaster to know the entire state of Iowa stands with you,” Reynolds said. “The full resources of state government are here to support your local recovery efforts until this state is back up and running. The damage to your communities is significant and we are making efforts to address your needs.”
Returning power to the affected areas will be a priority going forward as local utility companies such as Alliant promised to have electricity back to all communities by Tuesday night. 100 engineers and civil support teams from the Iowa National Guard have been deployed to Linn County to assist in clearing debris to allow a “safe path for lineman to work.” Assistance from the National Guard specifically for Benton County was not mentioned.
According a press release from the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition, Benton County residents impacted by the August 10th storm can apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program. The grants are for families whose household’s annual income is at 200% or less of the federal poverty level. Each qualifying household MAY receive up to $5,000.00.
In Benton County applications are available at HACAP service locations in:
Vinton – 202 East 4th Street between the hours of 9:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Friday. The facility is closed to walk in traffic but individuals on knock on the front door.
Belle Plaine – 1309 5th Avenue between the hours of 9:00 am to 2:00 pm Monday through Friday. The facility is closed to walk in traffic, but individuals can knock on the front door.
Applications can be requested by calling 319-739-0056 or by emailing to: disaster@hacap.org.
Applications can be returned by mail to: HACAP Disaster Assistance, PO Box 490, Hiawatha, IA 52233 or emailed to disaster@hacap.org.