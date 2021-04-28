HAZLETON – Richard E. Rice Jr., 72, of Hazleton died on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Unity Point — Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo following brief battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 30 from 3 until 7 p.m. at the AmVets Post 31, 706 Colleen Ave, Evansdale.
Richard was born on November 9, 1948 in Prairie Du Chien, Wis., the son of Richard E. and Inze M. (Hooser) Rice. He was raised and attended elementary school in Galena, Ill. In the late 1950s his family moved to Waterloo following his father’s work with the railroad. He was a 1966 graduate of Waterloo Columbus High School. On July 15, 1966, Richard joined the United States Army. He served during the Vietnam War in the 1st Air Cavalry Division with the 101st Airborne. He received his honorable discharge on February 22, 1969 and returned to Iowa.
In March of 1969 he married Patricia Gray at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Evansdale. They made their home in Evansdale and had two children together. Richard worked for over thirty-five years with the Don Gardner Construction Company in Waterloo. In 2001 he started a new job as a steel worker with Tournier’s Recycling in Independence. After retiring in 2010 he began to bartend part time at the Eagles Roost/Fat Boy’s Saloon in Hazleton.
He was proud of his service to his country. He later became active with the AmVets Post 31, and served as the Secretary Treasurer, and the 1st Vice Commander for several years.
He is survived by his two children: Dawn Rice, Waterloo, and Bob Rice, Waterloo; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two sisters: Mary (Richard) Peyton, La Porte City and Barb (Shane) Kendrick, Cedar Falls; a brother, Dan (Kim) Rice, Washburn; a sister-in-law, Lori Rice, Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
Richard is preceded in death his parents, Richard and Inze Rice; and two brothers, Wayne and Chuck Rice.
