Richard Lindsey

Vinton—Richard Lee Lindsey, 83, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 of natural causes.
A celebration of Richard’s life with military rites will be held at a later date.
Richard was born July 2, 1936, the son of Carl and Lucille Blanchard Lindsey. He grew up and attended school in Vinton. Richard served his country in the United States Marines from 1954 to 1956. On June 29, 1958 he married Judy Nutt at the Vinton Presbyterian Church.
Richard worked for the Rock Island Railroad and Wilson’s Packing Plant/Farmstead Foods from 1961 to 1990. He also operated a bait shop and a card shop, retiring in 1998. Richard was a member of the Vinton American Legion and the NRA. Hunting and the outdoors was a big part of Richard’s life. He was a member of Birddogs Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, Quail Unlimited, Eastern Iowa Shooting Dog/Outdoor Guide Association and was a hunting guide for Wing Shoot Iowa. He was also an avid reader with thousands of books in his library.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy; sons, Terry Lindsey and Keith (Teresa) Lindsey, daughter, Tammie Coonrod, daughter-in-law, Virginia Lindsey, and brother, Marvin (Helen McClain) Lindsey all of Vinton, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl, mother, Lucille, step mother, Lillian Lindsey, step-father, Chalmer “Bud” Meaker and brother, Lawrence Lindsey.
Memorials may be sent to Judy at 1106 3rd Avenue, Vinton, IA 52349.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Richard and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.