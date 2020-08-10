Richard Lindsey

Vinton—Richard Lee Lindsey, 83, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 of natural causes.
A celebration of Richard’s life with military rites will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Oak Grove Church with Pastor Matt Magee officiating. Military rites will be performed at the church by the Marine Military Funeral Honors and the George G. Luckey American Legion Post.
Due to construction on the County Home road, allow extra time to get to the church from Vinton.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Richard and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.