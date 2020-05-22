Richard Pelty came from a family with a deep history of military history to their country. In the Pelty family residency still today, one will find his great grandfather Samuel Kelty’s discharge papers from the Civil War and buttons off the Union uniform. The family has settled west of Urbana since the 1800s and is where Richard grew up himself.
“The family farm goes back to his great grandfather Samuel following his discharge from the Union Army in the 1860s,” David Kelty, one of Richard’s six children said. “Dad’s roots were deep in Urbana, growing up and graduating from high school here.”
In 1962, a draft notice came in the mail for Richard as his opportunity to serve his country came as the Vietnam conflict began to slowly escalate. Already married and with three kids at the time, Richard left Urbana to report for basic training with the Army at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He received his medic training Sam Houston in Texas and assigned to Fort Lewis in Washington State. The Urbana native was shipped to Vietnam in 1966, where a very different experience than he planned for awaited.
“He went to Vietnam as a psych medic, but of course that evac hospital located there determined that there would be no psych patients,” David said. “So they had him building fence because they knew he was a farm boy. it was about 125 degrees out there and he became a heat casualty.”
While recovering in the infirmary, Richard decided he needed a new job. He approached the Sergeant Major on duty and proposed an enlisted men’s club, somewhere for thousands to “blow off a little steam.” A natural salesman since childhood, Richard made the pitch and drew attention from higher in the chain of command.
“You can run it, but you get nothing to establish or build this club.”
But Pelty knew there were thousands of motivated workers to make this project happen. In no time at all, the club had running water before the mess hall and a bar was built out of plywood. On the weekends, 12 bartenders were needed to meet demand as popularity grew. Richard booked bands from all over south Vietnam to come play for the club.
“That’s what he did during his time in Vietnam: ran a club when he was supposed to be a medic,” David said.
Richard returned to the state in 1967, bringing a lot of memories back with him to share with the family. David can recall as a child watching film on the projector at home and listening to his father’s stories growing up. Richard continued his career in the army, bouncing the family to Texas, San Francisco and Hawaii. When he left Hawaii, he switched from being a medic to being a recruiter for the army. Luck would have it that Richard was assigned in Iowa and moved back to his hometown.
“His office was in the basement of the Benton County courthouse for several years and he put a lot of folks in the army,” David said. “He commented on numerous occasions that the most satisfying moments of his career were when people would stop by his place years later and keep in contact with him. He got a lot of pleasure out of that.”
Richard Pelty retired from the army after 20 years as a Sergeant First-Class. By that time, Richard was back to farming his family’s grounds and declined an offer for a promotion. He built a new house and eventually sold his popcorn business, today known as “Tiny But Mighty Popcorn.” Richard passed away in 2015, knowing he had made an impact on the many lives he recruited into the army over the years and more that he touched by reviving the local American Legion in Urbana.
“Post 264 had been inactive and he helped turn it into a very active post as a commander and member,” David said. “I was a member while active in the army. He taught me to serve something bigger than yourself. I know that was what did it for me and I know that’s what did it for him.”
Kelty’s great nephew and granddaughter, Megan, are among family members that drew from his legacy to also pursue military careers. During his free time, Richard could be found fishing with his Dodge pickup parked on the bank. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and was excited when Urbana native Cal Eldred finished his career there. Richard was able to enjoy the game up close by traveling to Florida for spring training and visited the Busch Stadium clubhouse, both memories he treasured.
“He had what our family referred to as the “BS gene,” David laughed. “He could shoot the breeze with the best of them and liked to kid with people. He was a jokester and a fisherman and a Cardinals fan.”