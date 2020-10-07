Garrison-Richard “Tiny” Wright III, 65, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a short battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home, Vinton. Private burial will follow at the Garrison Cemetery. Wearing a mask would be appreciated.
Richard was born December 29, 1954, in Garrison, Iowa, the son of Richard Wright, Jr. and Nadine Suck Wright. He graduated from Washington High School, Vinton, in 1973 and then received his Auto Technician degree from Hawkeye Tech/Hawkeye Community College in 1975.
On June 19, 1982, Richard was united in marriage to Barbara Ender at the Kenwood Park Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. They later divorced, but remained “great friends”.
Richard was a member of the Vinton Presbyterian Church.
Richard spent most of his life farming the family farm, Wright Hog Farm LTD, with his dad. He also worked for Terry Lee Ford, B. J. Primmer Trucking and Wayne Siela, Vinton.
When he wasn’t “tinkering” on anything that had an engine, Richard’s greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Richard is survived by his son, Andrew C. (Trisha) Ender of Cedar Rapids; his daughter, Paisley A. (Wright) (Lance Trudell) Drury of Garrison; granddaughters: Ashlyn Ender of Cedar Rapids, Gracie and Emah Drury and Gabbie Huycke, all of Garrison; grandsons: Elijah and Ezrah Trudell of Garrison; brothers: James (Linda) Wright of Sumner and Daniel (Karen) Wright of Swisher; several nieces, nephews, aunt and cousins and special friend, Barbara Ender-Wright of Vinton.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his beloved dogs, Sonny and Lady.
Per Richard’s request, he continued to help others through organ donation.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to the Ankylosing Spondylitis Association of America, 16430 Ventura Blvd., Suite 300, Encino, CA, 91436 or the Better Together Animal Rescue, Inc., 211 W. 4th Street, Vinton, IA, 52349.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Richard and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.