Richard (Rick) Laton, 72, of Princeto, IL, formerly of Vinton, was killed in a car accident on Monday, March 2, 2021 in Illinois
Surviving are his wife, Marsha of Princeton, IL; daughter Jennifer (Jason Christensen) of Waterloo; son Jason (Tammy) Laton of Vinton; stepson John Cook of Chicago, IL. Grandchildren Austin Collins and Tim Collins both of Knoxville, TN; Brayden Laton, Bryce (Taylor Kastli) Laton all of Vinton; Courtney Laton and Robert Essex of Cedar Rapids; Great Grandchildren Joebe, Addy, Kain and Liam. Sisters Sandy (Larry) Driscol of Vinton; Kathy (Randy) Olson of Washington, IA; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his son David Laton, parents Lee and Doris Laton. There will be no services.