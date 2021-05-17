Vinton-Shellsburg senior CJ Rickels had one goal going into Thursday’s State Qualifying Meet at Independence: make it to State in high jump one way or another.
“My goal was to at least get second and then hurry up to help my shuttle hurdle team,” Rickels said. “I knew I could jump high enough to make it. Long jump messed up my knee a little. It was hurting, but I knew I had to tough it out to make it to State for my third time.”
And that’s exactly what he did. The senior cleared 6’-1” and placed second behind Charles City’s Ian Collins to punch his ticket to his third trip to State in his career. Rickels also added a sixth place finish in the long jump. Because why not? There’s still plenty of jump left in Rickels he believed.
“I’ve competed against [Collins] before and knew what I was getting into,” Rickels said. “He’s a great athlete. I know I can jump higher, but today I had my best jumps of the season. I want to build off that.”
The next goal for Rickels is to jump at least 6’-5” at State on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. But his ultimate goal is to break the VS school record and jump 6’-8”.
“CJ has been a great high jumper for a long time,” coach Aric Chvala said. “It’s nice to coach a kid who can break down video of himself as well as I can. He’s had a great four years and now we’re looking forward to a great final meet and then celebrating his career.”
Rickels won’t be going to Drake Stadium alone. Junior Logan Zearley will compete in the 110m hurdle prelims on Friday at 9:50 a.m. before the distance medley of senior Landyn Rowe, junior Alontae Wilson, senior John Engler and senior David Lapan-Islas compete at 12:20 p.m. The 4x100 relay of senior Elijah Kalous, Rowe, Engler and Wilson will compete in the second heat of prelims at 1:10 p.m. that day.
“You try different things all year long, hoping to find the best combination for relays,” Chvala said. “We didn’t have these relays as automatic qualifiers, but they ran their best times of the year. I’m extremely happy with how they performed.”
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of these and other State events over the course of the State meet online and in Tuesday’s Vinton Eagle.