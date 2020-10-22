Benton cross country seniors Hailee Ricklefs and Jaden Thys may be teammates for the same program, but their individual journeys to the 2020 State Cross Country Meet could not be more different. One has been hitting the courses since seventh grade, the other only laced up her running shoes last season.
“Hailee dared me to go out for cross country last year, so I did,” Thys said. “I didn’t think she was serious. I wish I had done it sooner.”
Thys had played volleyball leading up to her junior year of high school. A track and softball athlete under coach Marty Thomae, she approached Thomae about joining the team last year. Since then, the Blairstown native has competed varsity in every meet over the past two seasons.
“As a new runner last year, Jaden maybe didn't quite have the strength to be farther up in the races, but she was consistently in our top four,” Thomae said. “This year, she’s been our first to fourth runner at each meet. Jaden has PRed during the last four meets, getting faster with each week. That’s been hugely important to her success. She’s picked up on cross country a lot faster than most kids would.”
Ricklefs entered her final season with a completely different background. She has ran cross country since middle school and previously qualified for State in 2017 and 2019, the former with the Bobcats qualifying as a team and the latter finishing 53rd as an individual.
“It’s an overwhelming experience,” Ricklefs said. “There’s so many people and it can be a little stressful. I’m just glad I’ve made it, but was hoping we could make it as a team again. We were close.”
The Bobcats finished fourth as a team in the State Qualifying Meet in Waverly, 25 points behind a three-way tie for first between Center Point-Urbana, Decorah and Waverly-Shell Rock. Ricklefs finished 13th overall with a time of 20:14 and Thys 15th with a time of 20:31. Freshman Jaida Lyons finished an outstanding first varsity season just outside of individually qualifying in 16th place with a time of 20:44.
“We knew going in that the girls races would be really close,” Thomae said. “Our girls ran well and we’re really proud of their efforts. I’m certainly disappointed for the rest of the team because it’s disheartening to finish fourth place, just outside of qualifying as a team. We did have a good year and am excited about where we came from to begin the season.”
The Benton boys team finished seventh overall in a loaded 3A field, including WaMaC rivals Center Point-Urbana and Marion. Sophomore Trey Schulte led the Bobcats in 24th place with a time of 17:25, followed by freshman Isaac Morris in 38th with a time of 18:11 and junior Brady Osborn in 47th with a time of 18:32.
“We had four boys PR during the meet,” Thomae said. “They were really excited to run that course. They wanted to run better than they did at the WaMaC conference meet last week, which they certainly did. Trey was a State qualifier as a freshman last season. It wasn’t his best day, but he still ran a great time. Hopefully this serves as motivation for him and this team going into next season.”
The State meet will be broken up into two days to accommodate a large crowd amid COVID-19 concerns. Benton will run on Friday, Oct. 30 beginning at 3:30 p.m.
“I’m looking forward to the atmosphere: all the people and the adrenaline rush,” Thys said. “This year is definitely different, but one I want to remember.”
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of the Benton Bobcats at the 2020 State Cross Country Meet in our November 3 issue of the Vinton Eagle. Follow County Editor CJ Eilers on Twitter (@cjeilers) for updates during the meet.