OELWEIN — The joy of caring and sharing helps to repeat the miracle of Christmas each year. The Salvation Army has been an integral part of Christmas miracles since its beginning 129 years ago. The sight of the familiar red kettle and volunteer bell ringers helps generate millions in donations each year to help families in need, seniors, and the homeless.
In Oelwein, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Days begin Monday, Nov. 23 and will continue until Christmas Eve. Local Red Kettle organizer Jim Yokas has been a Salvation Army volunteer for six years.
“This last year was really good,” he said of the volunteers signed up and donations received. “I know we’ll be down a few volunteers this year because of COVID-19 concerns, but I am hoping we can sign up a few more.”
Yokas said in past years, the red kettle was found at the local Fareway Store. This year Dollar Fresh has also welcomed a red kettle stand, so he will need to fill more time slots for the second location.
“All the money we raise stays locally to help people in need or in crisis,” Yokas said. “That is the great thing about this fundraiser.”
Yokas has some volunteers lined up and hopes more persons will step forward to volunteer at one of the Oelwein red kettle locations this year. Yokas said all volunteers will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing. Anyone interested in volunteering or learning more about how the Salvation Army can help, may call Yokas at 319-283-3003.