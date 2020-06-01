COVID-19 led to the cancellation of many Memorial Day services across the country, but Larry Ritland found his own way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice by taking a bike ride through Story County.
“The idea behind it came through seeing these events cancelled involving veterans on Memorial Day,” Ritland said. “I grew up in a small town which had a Memorial Day service parade and salute to those who fought in World War II. Those services gave me the idea that there should always be some kind of service.”
Ritland, previously operating a travel business and married to Kay formerly of Vinton, decided to ride his bike from Slater to Roland, his hometown. He kept a pace of 10-12 miles an hour. Weather threatened to cancel the ride, but cleared in time for his first stop in Huxley to visit the gravesite of a relative who served during World War I. Ritland also visited with a cousin during the ride who served during World War II and visited a cemetery.
“It just gave me a lot of pride to be able to do something for Memorial Day,” Ritland said. “I think Memorial Day has lost a lot of recognition. It’s more than a three-day weekend.”
Originally, Ritland considered making this ride more public and inviting donations, but realized the restrictions in place for COVID-19 would have made that difficult. Instead, he made the trip himself with a family member alongside in a vehicle for support.