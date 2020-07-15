Roasted Game Hens with Sweet Corn Salsa

Make the salsa about 1 hour in advance of serving with the Cornish hens. The salsa pairs well with a variety of meats like steak, burgers, brats, chops, as well as chicken, or is great on its own or as a dressing over salad.
Cook time: 30 Min. Prep time: 30 Min. Serves: 4
Ingredients:
SWEET CORN SALSA
1 c fresh corn kernels
1 red onion, finely chopped
3 garlic cloves, chopped
2 red bell peppers, finely chopped
1 lime, juiced
1 lemon, juiced
1/3 c olive oil
1/2 tsp ground cumin
2 jalapeno peppers, seeded and finely chopped
1 tsp fresh cilantro, chopped
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
FOR THE HENS
4 Cornish game hens
1 lime, halved
2 tsp olive oil
1/4 tsp chili powder
1/4 tsp ground cumin
salt and black pepper to taste
Directions:
1. For the Sweet Corn Salad - mix well the corn kernels, onion, garlic and red peppers in a medium non-reactive bowl (glass is best). Add the lime juice, lemon juice and olive oil and mix well. Add the cumin, jalapeno peppers, cilantro, salt and pepper. Mix well and set aside for at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to blend.
2. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375 degrees and prepare the hens. Place the hens in a large roasting pan and rub them all over with the cut halves of the lime. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle the chili powder and cumin over chicken, as well as salt and pepper.
3. Roast the hens for 30 minutes or until the hens are done and juices run clear. Allow the hens to rest 2-3 minutes before serving. Halve the game hens and place on a platter. Spoon the Sweet Corn Salsa over the top of the hens. Serve immediately.