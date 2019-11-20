Aug. 16, 1927 — Nov. 18, 2019
INDEPENDENCE — Robert B. Robison, 92 of Independence, formerly of Walker, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Lexington Estate in Independence. He was born Aug. 16, 1927, in Urbana, to Lucius “Luke” Samson and Vera Leora (Walton) Robison. Marriage: Dec. 12, 1948, to Betty Eileen Keller in Nashua (d. 2016). He was a lifelong farmer. Survivors: 3 daughters, Vicky, Debra, Laurie, 5 grandsons, 9 great-grandchildren, a great, great-grandson, and a brother Dean.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Rowley United Methodist Church with the Rev. Susan Higdon officiating. Burial: Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, White Funeral Home in Independence. Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.