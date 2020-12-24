Robert Putz died on December 19, 2020 from natural causes. He is survived by his wife of over 65 years Darlyne M. Putz of Litchfield Park, AZ, children Robert Putz Jr and his wife Gail, William Putz and his wife Laura,Timothy Putz, Edward Putz and wife Darlene, Elizabeth Putz, and Mary Hughes and her husband David. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christine O’Brien. His grandchildren include Matthew O’Brien, Daniel Putz, William Putz Jr, Erik Putz, Sean O’Brien, Katie DeVry, Brian Putz, Michelle Putz, Brett Putz, Andrea McCarrick, Erin Hughes, Jessica Hughes, Meredith Hughes, and John Hughes. His great grandchildren are Bella O’Brien, Tenley O’Brien, Emmet O’Brien, Sloan O’Brian, Owen O’Brien, Abigail O’Brien,Landon Putz, Brody Putz, Henry DeVry, Paul DeVry, Owen O’Brien, Archer O’Brien, Abigail O’Brien, and Kingston Putz.
He entered the US Amy in 1955 and served his country honorably for thirty years, including two tours in Europe and two tours in Viet Nam. His decorations include an Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal, two Meritorious Service Medals, Bronze Star Medal with 2OLC, a Purple Heart Medal, and the Combat Infantry Badge.
While his military background made him a strict disciplinarian, his strong belief in his Catholic faith allowed
him to be thoughtful, generous, and kind. We were a rowdy bunch, but he did a wonderful job of keeping us in line, keeping us in school and keeping us focused on the future. His children and grandchildren hold numerous college degrees because of the love of learning he instilled in us all.
He loved his wife, was completely devoted to his family and always enjoyed a few laughs with his countless friends. After he retired he enjoyed travel with his RV Club.
Our Dad was a natural leader whose word was his bond and integrity was his calling card. For him there was always a clear line between right and wrong and there was never a question about which course to take.
He will be dearly missed but always remembered.
He will be interned in Arlington National Cemetery as another example of the best that America has to offer.