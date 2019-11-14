Nov. 12, 2019
WEST UNION — Robert Scott, 84, of West Union, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 17, 1-5 p.m. with a 1 p.m. prayer service at Holy Name Parish Center, West Union, and one hour before Mass at the church Monday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Holy Name Catholic Church, West Union, with the Rev. Joseph M. Schneider as the celebrant. Military Rites will follow the Mass at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Chatfield, Minnesota.
Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, is helping the family with the arrangements.