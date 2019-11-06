Jan. 30, 1945 — Nov. 2, 2019
LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri — Roberta Joyce “Bobbie” Pattison, 74, of Lee’s Summit passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Services will be Friday Nov. 8, 2019 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 615 SE Todd George Pkwy. Lee’s Summit, MO. 64063. Visitation will be 10 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m.
Bobbie was born Jan. 30, 1945, in Sumner. She attended school in Sumner and graduated from Sumner High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Pattison and they lived on a dairy farm where their first two children, Jeff and Sarah, were born. They moved to Davenport where Donald completed Chiropractic College. Roberta helped Donald through college by working in a candy factory and raising children. While in Davenport, Bobbie gave birth to their youngest daughter, Amy. After Donald graduated from college, they moved several times until they settled in Cedar Rapids for over 20 years where they raised their children and Bobbie helped Donald run his Chiropractic Clinic. After all the children were raised and married, they semi-retired to Albuquerque, New Mexico where they resided for 9 years. They decided to move back to the Midwest to be closer to family. They took over Integrity Chiropractic Practice in Lee’s Summit which they ran together until they retired in August of 2018.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her father Robert Harnisch; father-in-law, Isaac Pattison, mother-in-law, Lucille (McClain) Pattison; niece, Rochelle Wegner and several aunts and uncles.
Bobbie is survived by her husband Donald Duane Pattison, son Jeffrey Donald, daughters Sarah Marie (Perry) Baker, and Amy Christine (Kurt) Steinbronn, 3 grandsons, Isaac Pattison, Dustin Baker, Matthew Baker; 3 granddaughters, Isabelle Steinbronn, Alex Steinbronn, Samantha Steinbronn.
She is also survived by her mother Joyce Harnisch; sisters Linda (Doyle) Wegner, Anne (Mahoymbah) Klobah, Christine (Russ) Steinbronn; brother-in-law Steve (Sharon) Pattison.