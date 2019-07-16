FAYETTE — The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach held a rocket camp today to honor the 50 year anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch. The Iowa State University in Ames put the curriculum together for the camp and sent it to Fayette, and other camp sites, and then the extension offices provide the supplies, according to Michele Kelly.
“We started out with doing some team building exercise and we watched some NASA YouTube videos,” said Kelly. “We read a story about the Apollo 11 launch and told them to pretend to be an astronaut. They learned about Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.
The kids shared that it was fun to put together the launchers by using PVC pipes, empty 2-liter pop bottles, and duct tape.
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Office has held 17 camps over the summer. Kelsey Craun will hold one on Friday, July 26 at the Fayette County Fair in West Union and then a couple more after that. Kelly shared there were a few more openings left for that camp, and people could register for it, but it was filling up quick with only 70 spots total.
The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office can be contacted at 563-425-3331.