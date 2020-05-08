RockFest 2020, originally set to host Hairball on stage on June 13, has been cancelled by the main act due to concerns over COVID-19.
“We're very disappointed we could not have Hairball come to Vinton for RockFest this year due to concerns by the band over the coronavirus and social distancing,” Kevin Schlarbaum, organizer for RockFest said. “We did everything we could to figure this out, but the band was unsure about turnout for the event and felt it best to cancel for health and safety reasons.”
Hairball, a self-described “bombastic celebration of arena rock” has delighted audiences at events such as the Iowa State Fair with their tributes to 80s band such as KISS, Van Halen and Motley Crue, complete with costumes and big hair. Schlarbaum had worked with the popular act to get them to Vinton in recent years, working around with the schedule to bring their hair metal tribute to town for this year and 2021. Schlarbaum stated RockFest plans to host Hairball next year for the event.
“We'd like to thank all of our sponsors that stuck with us through the deal,” Schlarbaum said. “We appreciate their help and everybody else has sponsored the concert.”
According to Schlarbaum, everyone who purchased a ticket online will be refunded. Anyone who bought a ticket offline is asked to email bentoncountycountryfest@gmail.com or call Kevin (319-560-5903) or Jackie Schlarbaum (319-560-9361). Arch Allies, a tribute band dedicated to 80 giants such as Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon and Def Leppard, were also originally set to perform at the Benton County Fair. The fair, the show along with it, was cancelled earlier this week.