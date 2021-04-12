The Benton County Fairgrounds will be the host of not one, but two major concerts this year as Hairball makes its appearance in Vinton for Rockfest on June 12 and Aaron Tippin will lead a celebration of Iowa veterans during Countryfest on June 25.
“The big thing is we wanted to get things going again in the community,” Kevin Schlarbaum, organizer for both shows said. “Our goal is to bring people into town and put on two great shows this summer after having to cancel last year.”
Hairball, “bombastic celebration of arena rock”, takes on 80 hair classics from KISS, Van Halen and Ozzy Osbourne and performs throughout the country. 2020 was the first year Schlarbaum was able to schedule the act to come to Vinton. The early spread of COVID-19 led the band to cancel their 2020 shows, but were open to rescheduling in 2021.
“One of the members was unable to be around a lot of people and they opted to cancel their shows,” Schlarbaum said. “We already had them booked and worked to get them long before the Iowa State fair. We’re very excited to finally have them come to Vinton.”
Countryfest will return for the Benton County Fair to welcome Aaron Tippin for Veteran’s Night on June 25. According to Schlarbaum, every veteran in Benton County will have the opportunity to sign up through their local post to gather their name, branch and rank to be recognized during the show. Scott Sanborn, a former anchor on KCRG, will emcee the event as veterans come across the stage. Tippin, a veteran himself, will also recognize their service.
“Our plan is to have the veterans go across the front and have the 4-H kids with their horses join them with flags,” Schlarbaum said. “When Aaron is done, we want to get a big picture of them.”
Both the Benton County Sheriff’s Department and the Benton County Board of Health have given their approval for the concerts, according to Schlarbaum. He hopes to see over 2,000 people for both concerts at the speedway and grandstand.
“We hope to see good local support and we’re especially excited to support our local veterans,” Schlarbaum said. “We really feel that the veterans have been neglected over the year and want to offer them the recognition they deserve.”
Both shows will open at 7:00 p.m., with gates open at 6:00 p.m. For more information about the shows, go to bentoncountycountryfest.com.