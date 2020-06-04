Rocky Road Brownies

This would be a great treat to take along for a camping weekend.
Cook time: 23 Min: Prep time: 20 Min: Serves: 24-28 pieces
Ingredients:
1 box brownie mix
1½ c chocolate chips
1 c smooth peanut butter
1 lb. marshmallow fluff (comes in 16 oz. container)
1½ c crispy rice cereal
1 tsp butter
Directions:
Preheat oven to temperature called for on brownie box.
Make brownies as directed and bake in a 13x9” pan. Remove from oven.
While brownies are still warm, spread fluff on top.
Mix together chocolate chips, peanut butter, and butter. Microwave until melted. Add cereal.
Spread over brownies. Cool in refrigerator. Cut into squares and serve.