Vinton—Roger William Geater, 77, passed away at home under hospice care on Friday, February 12, 2021, following a long battle with Parkinson’s.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Prairie Creek Church with Pastor Kurt Brubaker officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 16, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home, Vinton with a Masonic memorial ceremony being held at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be in Bear Creek Cemetery. Masks are recommended.
Roger was born April 25, 1943 in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Stanley and Ida Schirm Geater. He attended school in Vinton, graduating from Washington High School. Roger proudly served his country in the Army from 1966-1968. He was a member of the Masons, Vinton Legion and various farm related organizations.
On July 19, 1969, Roger was united in marriage with Mary Ternus at the Presbyterian Church in Vinton. Together they moved to their home in rural Vinton where they remained their entire married life. Roger’s life career was farming, from which he never retired.
In his leisure time, Roger enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting antique scales as well as walking canes, hiking in the Colorado mountains and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, of Vinton; two sons: Brent (Barb) Geater of Vinton and Chad (Christine) Geater of Ames; one brother, Rick (Beth) Geater of Vinton; two sisters: Martha (Jim) Long of Vinton and Jane (Dave) Kaiser of Dysart; seven grandchildren, Kyra, Dylan, Thomas, Nathan, Madison, Samantha and Monica and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014
