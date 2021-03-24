Roger Sturtz

URBANA-Roger Allen Sturtz, 75, died Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids with his wife and daughter by his side, following a long history of heart disease.
Private funeral services with full military rites will be held. Public visitation will be held Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 2:00–4:00 p.m. at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Masks will be required.
Roger was born December 2, 1945, in rural Vinton, the son of Harry and Velma Christy Sturtz. He attended school in Urbana, Iowa. Roger proudly served in the US Army from 1968-1970.
Roger was united in marriage to Jeanie Simmons on June 2, 1973 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Urbana. Early in their marriage, Roger farmed in rural Urbana. He then joined Benton County Secondary Roads, retiring in 2019.
In his leisure time, Roger enjoyed any activity that involved trains and volunteered regularly at the Vinton Depot. He also enjoyed watching airplanes fly in and out at the airport, heavy equipment and spending time with his grandsons.
Roger is survived by his wife, Jean Sturtz; daughter, Peggy Sturtz; sister-in-law, Barbara Simmons; brother-in-law, Jake Simmons; two grandsons: Carter and Carson Coleson; two nieces: Shawna (David) Graesser and Amelia (Jon) Fink; and three nephews: Andy (Beth) Sturtz, Nicholas (Cullin) Schooley and Christopher Sturtz.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: George, Lloyd and Roy and sister-in-law, Rhonda Sturtz.
Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association, Vinton Depot or North Benton Ambulance.
