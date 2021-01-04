Brandon — Ronald D. Albert, 71 years old, of rural Brandon, Iowa, died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at ABCM Rehab Center Independence – West Campus in Independence, Iowa. He was born on August 12, 1949, in Independence, Iowa, the son of Cecil Nicholas and Ruby Louise (Baker) Albert.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at the Brandon Community Center in Brandon. A prayer service will begin at 2 p.m. Mr. Albert's cremated remains will be buried in Brandon Cemetery in Brandon at a later date.