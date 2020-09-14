Ronald Clemann

KEYSTONE: Ronald Dale “goat or billy goat” Clemann, age 68, passed away suddenly Monday, September 7, 2020 at University Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
A celebration of life will be held at the Keystone Turner Hall on September 25th, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery.
Ron was born on May 8, 1952, the son of Wayne and Evelyn (Coleman) Clemann. He graduated from South Tama High School in 1970. On May 27, 1972, he was united in marriage to Debra Fellmet at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. Ron worked as an electrician at Amana Refrigeration until his retirement in 2010.
Ron was a volunteer fireman for Keystone Fire department for 21 years. He enjoyed attending the fireman’s convention where he was part of a group that was like family called Swampville. He was a member of the Keystone Turners for over 40 years and was passionate about his town and and those who lived there. Ron enjoyed fishing and would go to the Boundary Waters every summer for over 25 years.
He is survived by his wife Deb and three children: Jamey Clemann and Ryan Clemann of Keystone, Hollie (Lucas) Garwood of Vinton; Nine grandchildren: Nathan and Brayden Clemann; Cameron, Jack and Leah Clemann; Reed, Kennadie, Gabriel and Mallorie “aka Mabel” Garwood. He is also survived by a brother Russ (Leann) Clemann of Toledo, Iowa and a sister Susan (David) Scott of Maquoketa, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
