Ronald Williams

BRANDON: Ronald Dean Williams, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Sunnycrest Nursing Center in Dysart.
Private graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice Compassus of Cedar Falls / Waterloo.
Ronald was born was born on May 31, 1945 at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton, the son of Carl and Mildred (Carter) Williams. He attended Brandon Schools. Ronald had been employed at Rockwell Collins, the Wapsie Valley Creamery and worked as a farm hand for many area farmers. He loved animals and “the farm life”.
He is survived by his sister, Delores Booth of Coralville; brother Richard G. (Polly) Williams of Rowley; his aunt, and several nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, David and Roger (Joan) Williams; and several aunts and uncles.
