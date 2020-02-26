Oct. 5, 1937 — Feb. 23, 2020
SPRINGVILLE — Rosemary Hartley, 82, of Springville passed away Sunday Feb. 23, 2020 at the Hiawatha Care Center.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday Feb. 28, 2020 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Services will then begin at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery at Oelwein. A memorial fund has been established. For condolences, please visit www.geilenfeldfh.com.
Rosemary Kathryn Hartley was born in Oelwein on Oct. 5, 1937 to parents Merwin and Zita (Heiberger) Harkin. She grew up in Oelwein and following school she began her life and family. She retired from Winslow House Care Center in Marion following 25 years of service. Rose enjoyed crafting, ceramics, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes play and spending time with her family. She was always open and caring to anyone who passed through the door. She spent her life being the best mother and grandmother, and loved unconditionally.
Left to celebrate Rose’s life are her children: David (Erin) Latham of Oelwein, Donald (Sandy) Latham of Westgate, Susan (Den) Denny of Springville, Doug Latham of Oelwein, Daniel Latham of Cedar Rapids, Sandy (Pat) Lange of Springville and Andrea (Ben) Baily of Oelwein; her son-in-law Greg Waite of Cedar Rapids; her daughter-in-law Becky Latham of Springville; her 23 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughters Kathie Waite and Michelle Ohl; her son Dennis Latham; her grandchildren: Leminda Jo Waite-Bass, Jeremy Latham and Brett Richardson.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lisa Hazelton and her team members Emily and Denise for their care, compassion and guidance.