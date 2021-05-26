Take it with a grain of salt.
Mt. Vernon entered Monday’s opener against the Vikettes ranked third in Class 3A after qualifying for State in 2020’s abbreviated season. But VS coach Bari Parrott saw plenty to address in the 12-0, 16-3 doubleheader losses to the Mustangs.
“Our job is to come out and play with everyone,” Parrott said. “That doesn’t mean win. It means we control what we’re able to control. Errors, strikeouts, walks. These are things we need to do on our end. We need to do a better job with those things.”
VS offensively struggled to make contact with the ball. Of their 16 at-bats in the first game, the Vikettes were struck out 11 times. Only a base hit from sophomore centerfielder Ashlie Meyer thwarted a perfect game for the visiting Mustang pitcher in the 12-0 loss.
“This is not necessarily the way anybody wants to start the season off,” Parrott said. “Too many strikeouts from our hitters, too many walks from pitchers and too many errors in the field. All that makes a bad combo.”
VS was shut out completely in three games by Mt. Vernon last year, but that streak was broken in Monday’s nightcap as the Vikettes rallied late. Junior Hannah Crane scored off a double from Abby Davis in the fifth inning as the Mustangs threatened to end another game early. Sophomore Sophia Kreutner drove in sophomore Brylee Bruce in the next inning and the third run came in the final inning with a fielder’s choice scoring senior Geordyn Webster.
“We needed a run in the fifth to keep playing to keep playing and got one, sixth inning same things and got another one,” Parrott said. “We went into the huddle in the seventh and said ‘let’s get another.’ I was very pleased with how hard they played till the end. Every single kid got in. We got experience and kept up positive attitudes.”
The Vikettes traveled to Clear Creek-Amana on Thursday before competing in the Jesup Classic against host Jesup and Janesville on Saturday.