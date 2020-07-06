At least on paper, Marion seemed like an opportunity for V-S baseball to claim their first win of the season. Instead, the Vikes found themselves taken out early in both games 14-4 and 11-1 as the season begins to wind down.
“Even though Marion’s record wasn’t all that great, we knew they would be tough at home,” coach Henry Bratten said. “We needed to go in with the mindset to play our best baseball. I think we showed up flat footed from the start.”
The Indians opened with a score in each of the first four innings to take a 9-0 lead. V-S would finally respond in the fifth at the plate with several timely hits and scored four runs to close the deficit into a more manageable score.
“We had better approaches at the plate that inning,” Bratten said. “It was the second or third time through the lineup with the same pitcher. We sat on his fastball pretty well.”
A new pitcher would shut down the Vikes once again in the top of sixth before Marion fired back with five runs in the bottom to end the game 14-4.
“It’s like our minds shut off,” Bratten said. “We lost our good approach. Our own pitching staff gave up way too many free bases, which is something that’s been hurting us all year. We get behind the count way too early and it’s hard to build up momentum defensively.”
Marion continued to dominate in the nightcap, winning 11-1 in five innings for the evening’s sweep. As they huddled after the losses, Bratten had a message for his team.
“We are a way better team than we showed,” Bratten said. “We weren’t communicating. This is stuff we practice all the time and do well. I don’t know what was different, but we didn’t look like the team that we’ve been practicing to be.”
The Vikes came back with an improved effort the next day at Benton for the first of three games against their county rivals. V-S took two brief leads against the Bobcats, including the top of the seventh with three runs scored.
“Charlie Dudley pitched a phenomenal game and really made Benton work for it,” Bratten said. “On defense, we were communicating where the play was going and who had fly balls. They were a great ball club that night.”
V-S threw in new pitching for the bottom of the seventh to throw off the Bobcats only to see two pitchers unable to stop Benton from scoring two runs to get the win 5-4.
“We forced them to beat us by throwing it down the middle,” Bratten said. “After Thursday, I wanted to see the kids play at a high level and they delivered. There was a lot of adversity throughout the game, whether it be calls against us or making defensive plays. This is the team I’ve wanted to see. They need to believe they can be this team going forward.”
The Vikes hosted the next two games against Benton on Monday. V-S will travel to Center Point-Urbana on Thursday, Independence on Friday, Charles City on Monday and end the regular season hosting Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday, July 14.