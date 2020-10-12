VINTON, IA – It’s October! It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month! The Virginia Gay Hospital Foundation is taking this opportunity to thank the Vinton Fareway and Farmers Saving Bank & Trust for their efforts in raising funds and ensuring that everyone in Benton County has access to 3D mammography for early detection that saves lives.
Fareway recently participated in the VGHF’s “Round Up for Hope” campaign collecting $733 in donations. Funds were raised by asking Fareway customers to round up their purchases for the Gifts of Hope fund. Farmers Savings Bank staff is participating in casual Fridays during the month of October raising another $275 to support Gifts of Hope. Gifts of Hope is a program through the Virginia Gay Hospital Foundation that provides free mammograms and diagnostic services to Benton County residents who need financial assistance. The program can pay for fees like clinic visits and co-pays along with diagnostics such as mammograms, pap tests, pelvic exams, and the analysis of those tests needed to help determine the next steps in treatment. The fund assists those who have no insurance, have a health insurance policy that does not pay for these services, and those who are unable to pay deductible or co-insurance amounts.
The Virginia Gay Hospital Foundation reminds you to schedule regular check-ups with your primary care provider and discuss what’s best for you when it comes to health screenings. If you need a primary care provider, please visit www.myvgh.org. For additional information on the foundation and the Gifts of Hope program, please visit www.myvghfoundation.org.