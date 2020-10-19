High school football playoffs may have looked different in Iowa, but that does not mean Vinton-Shellsburg did not belong. The Vikings (2-5) entered their first postseason game since 2009 on Friday against a familiar team in Mt. Vernon (7-1), poised to extend their season.
“We knew we’re a good football team,” senior Elijah Kalous said. “Our team has had a lot of injuries this season, but we came together for this game, believing we could get this one. We played [Mt. Vernon] before in a close game. We knew we could compete against them.”
The Vikings indeed competed from the first kickoff as they held the Mustangs in check on the opening drive. V-S marched down the field on their own first drive and made it to the one yard line before being hampered by a penalty and the Mustangs digging it, settling for a 30-yard field goal from senior Jesse Pladsen.
“It was unfortunate to have a penalty and a missed assignment,” coach Jim Womochil said. “Credit to Mt. Vernon. They did a nice job of chasing us down on the backside.”
Yet V-S would not make that same error on their next drive in the second quarter. Junior Kaden Kingsbury picked off a Mt. Vernon pass and senior CJ Rickels got the Vikings down to the Mustang 25. Kalous would cap off the drive with a four-yard run to put V-S up 9-0 with seven minutes to go in the first half. Their defense would not be able to stop Mt. Vernon on 4th and 3 as the Mustangs responded in the final minutes of the half.
“We felt good after that first half, but we always go into the second with the mindset that the score is 0-0,” senior quarterback Brooks Erickson said. “We wanted to play hard and have fun.”
V-S faced 4th and 8 in the third quarter, keeping their drive alive with Erickson throwing to senior Ethan Rollinger. Erickson extended the Viking’s lead two plays later with a short run into the endzone. The PAT was no good, but a 15-7 score in favor of V-S had their traveling fans exhilarated on a cold Friday night.
"When you're driving the ball down the field or on defense there is nothing better than hearing the support and the cheers from the crowd," Kalous said. "It really boosts the confidence of us players and we know we have all the support of the fans in the stands."
Mt. Vernon had one final play in their book for the quarter as they scored on a 42-yard pass play, the two-point conversion succeeding to tie the game up going into the final quarter. A touchdown by Curtis Erickson would be waived off due to a penalty and V-S would not be able to repeat their offensive success. Halfway through, senior John Engler nearly picked off a pass only to see it tip into the hands of the waiting Mustangs receiver and into the endzone for the 22-15 lead.
“9.9 times out of 10, John Engler makes that play,” Womochil said. “He’s a great coverage guy and we had great coverage on that play. That receiver had a lot of catches on the season and that one didn’t go our way.”
The Mustangs iced the game with an interception and field goal in the final minute to bring it to a two-score game. For the second time this season, V-S walked off the field in Mt. Vernon with a close loss over them. The Vikings ended their season 2-6, but the record was the best indicator of their success this season according to Womochil.
“We’ve played competitively in all but two bad halves this season,” Womochil said. “We were more physical than Mt. Vernon and they did not have an answer for our run game. Take away that third Mt. Vernon touchdown, and this could have been a very different game.”
The Vikings put up 261 rushing yards in the loss, second only to their first game against Mt. Vernon (289 yards). Erickson led the way with 141 yards on 21 carries, followed by Kalous with 95 yards on 15 carries. Curtis Erickson had 25 yards on five carries. Rollinger had 49 yards on three receptions and Rickels 37 yards on four receptions. Curtis Erickson led the defense with 11.5 tackles, followed by Kalous with nine tackles.
V-S will lose 13 seniors to graduation after this year, a group Womochil stated was a “good group to work with” and will be missed next season. On the season, Brooks Erickson threw for 754 yards on 60 of 107 completion (56.1 percent) and rushed for 645 yards on 115 carries. Rickels finished the season with 363 yards on 21 receptions, followed by Rollinger with 123 yards on eight catches. Brooks Erickson finished with 41.5 total tackles, followed by Curtis Erickson with 34 tackles, Kalous with 32.5 tackles and senior JJ Sloop with 31.5 tackles.
While the senior class led this season, the Vikings will return talent for 2021. Six athletes who started on the offensive line are back next year for the Vikings. Womochil noted Kingsbury had a successful JV season and will be a leading candidate for quarterback next year. Junior Max Vasquez suffered a torn ACL halfway through the season after rushing for 347 yards on 57 carries.
“We also have some young, talented prospects coming up, so the future looks good,: Womochil said. “I know we’re going to hit the weight room and we have athletes who will compete well in other sports. All of that will help us for next season.”