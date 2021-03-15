“I sit here in the stands behind home plate.
Baseball should be in full swing by now.
Yet with the pandemic it has changed how we live our lives.
I never once played the game or wasn’t much of a friendly game of catch kind of guy.
In every community I stumble across a baseball field like this one.
However, in the town Norway it is much more than the game of baseball.
Tradition thrives for success.”
When Tyler Sullivan visited Norway on his Iowa’s Scenic Views by Foot tour, he had never seen The Final Season or knew the rich baseball history of the town. He never knew the name of Herky the Hawk came from a Belle Plaine man. Nor did he realize the historical importance of Vinton.
But that’s why the Iowa City native runs through towns in Iowa, to learn their history and compose poems about every single one of them.
“I had a girlfriend who lived in Mason City and I had never been that far north,” Sullivan said. “When we drove up that way, we went through counties I had never even heard before. There had to be something special about each town. We visited counties to find things that were unique or special to their towns.”
Even after the couple went their separate ways, Sullivan continued to visit and jog through the towns for at least a mile. Larger towns require more running and more time to explore. He has been to 740 towns thus far and plans to hit 1,000 towns this year. After his visit, Sullivan puts his thoughts into a poem.
“I try to capture something that I saw or experiences I made through these towns,” Sullivan said. “When I wrote the poem about Norway, I tried to lead up to their success and leave people interested enough to go to the museum there.”
COVID brought its challenges last year as many museums were closed. Sullivan was still able to visit a significant number of towns last year, including those in Benton County.
“It’s a beautiful county,” Sullivan said. “It has a great history. Everyone I talked with from Belle Plaine to Vinton were very welcoming. I really hope people can appreciate its beauty and what it possesses.
The poems Sullivan has written will be published in a collection of poem books by the end of the year, but he is unsure exactly which book will include Benton County. The books are dedicated to his grandparents and high school running coach, which is why Sullivan runs through these towns.
For more information about Sullivan’s travels, check out Iowa’s Scenic Views by Foot.