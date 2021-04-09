Ruth Elaine Lund Stedtfeld was born in Lundville, Montana, on April 28, 1930. She closed the door on this side and entered the House of the Lord on March 17, 2021.
Her name, Ruth, makes up a large portion of the word truth; she had a way of discerning truth in life’s matters. Including an engagement year, Ruth and her husband Dick were married for 70 years. They had four daughters, Laura, Aprille, Wendy, and Alison. Laura notes that anything good that ever happened to her in her life involved her Mom. Aprille remembers that when she would come to her Mom with problems, her Mom would ask, “What does God have to say to you?” And then she would direct her to her relationship with God through the Word. Wendy says that her Mom nurtured her faith in God and love for the church. She taught her how to enjoy avocados, make delicious meals, and, by example, live a physically active life. Alison said that they watched “I Dream of Jeannie” together and that Mom was her best friend and always will be. She also recalled that Mom relied on a combination of her favorite Bible verses when things weren’t going well: “We lift up our hearts unto our hands unto thee O Lord, from whence cometh our help.”
After high school, Ruth worked as a dental assistant in Wolf Point and later was accepted at the School of Dental Hygiene at the University of Minnesota, but marriage replaced career goals on June 1, 1952. Her personal touch made a home out of a house. She sewed many of her daughter’s dresses, made nutritious meals, and decorated with style.
Ruth earned a “Ph.T” (Pushing hubby Through) conferred at a special banquet at Pacific Lutheran University, where Dick graduated in 1960. Later, in 1984, she achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Art and Literature from Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where Dick was a Professor. After retirement, they purchased a cabin in the Bear Paw Mountains near the Bible Camp where they had met in 1944. They put 21 years into restoration efforts of the cabin, and then moved to Great Falls in 2008.
Ruth’s eyes were a lovely blue; she liked the love song “I Only Have Eyes For You” and the old hymn “Open Mine Eyes”. Dick recalls, “A long time ago, Ruthie Lund and I became sweethearts and so it shall remain forevermore.”
Memorials in Ruth’s name may be made to First Lutheran Church in Glasgow or Wolf Point. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.