VINTON-Ruth Walker, 82, died peacefully, Saturday, February 20, 2021, at her rural Vinton home.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Prairie Creek Christian Church, with Pastor Kurt Brubaker officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be at Bear Creek Cemetery.
Ruth was born October 14, 1938 in rural Mt. Auburn, IA, the daughter of Herman and Leta Mae Wright Ohrt. She started school in Mt. Auburn and finished her education in Vinton graduating in 1957. On March 8, 1959, Ruth was united in marriage to Jim Walker at Prairie Creek Christian Church, Vinton. They made their home on the farm where they remained their entire life.
When Ruth wasn’t busy milking cows, raising calves, chickens and grandkids, she would find time to bake and decorate cakes, play cards, was a member of several local clubs, a “mender” of clothes and hearts and a very active member of Prairie Creek Christian Church.
Ruth is survived by her two sons: Doug (Karen) Walker, Lena, IL and Craig (Alecia) Walker, Vinton; six grandchildren: Tyler (Jazzmin) Walker and Elizabeth Walker, Freeport, IL, Mattison Walker, San Diego, CA, Sydney Walker, Ankeny, Nathan Vileta, Cedar Rapids and Brad Vileta, Ogden; great-granddaughter, Sharlene Walker, Freeport, IL; sister, Zelda Koser, Cedar Rapids; brother-in-law, Myron Sheffler, La Porte City; sister-in-law, Jodene (Jim) Ludden, Brandon; and several nieces and nephews.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim in 2020; three brothers: Harold, Bob and Don; sister, Margaret Sheffler; five sisters-in-law: Velma Ohrt, Margaret Ohrt, Doris Lange, Mary Walker and Leona Walker; four brothers-in-law: Merle Koser, Bud Lange, Norm Walker and Bob Walker.
A memorial fund has been established.
