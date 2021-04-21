Dannielle Burgess’s collection of horse tack went from lining the hallway of her family’s house to taking up small rooms to filling the basement. Finally, her grandfather told her it was time to take it a step further, leading to the family setting up Stein and Burgess Tack Shack inside Viking Plaza.
“It’s been a dream of mine to open a tack shop for awhile now,” Burgess said. “There’s definitely a need for this in Vinton. I’ve been working with horses all my life and I know there are a lot of people interested in the area.”
S&B Tack Shack features a variety of saddles, stirrups, bridles and other equestrian items in a store space next door to Just Like That Creations inside Viking Plaza. The store will be run by Burgess and her family: sisters Madisyn, Ashley, Alisha, MacKenzy; mom Tammy Stein and grandfather Danny Burgess. All of this, however, came as a surprise to Burgess.
“She kept talking about wanting to sell tack because she’s been collecting it for years,” Tammy Stein said. “My dad, my husband and I went ahead and got in contact with Chris Enos. He and Kari were kind enough to get this started for us.”
Burgess accumulated her collection of tack from sales she’s gone to with her grandfather and from online sites. With her collection too large to hold in the house, the family secretly began the process of making S&B Tack Shack a reality in time for Burgess’s birthday in February. While did not work out, they were able to gain the permits they needed to open this Saturday.
“Hopefully we get to have quite a bit of people that come in and see the shop,” Stein said. “We also want them to check out the other shops. We’ve enjoyed the people here and look forward to building this store up as a family.”
The grand opening will be from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with hot dogs, maid rites, chips, punch and coffee served while supplies last. Burgess hopes enough interest can be drummed up from Saturday’s grand opening to make the specialized business successful in the long term. The plan is to add more items such as decor and apparel as the store develops.
“It really means a lot to me that my family made this possible,” Burgess said. “What excites me most is meeting new people and sharing my passion for tack.”
S&B Tack Shack will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. Call (319) 202-1658 for questions.