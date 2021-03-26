SUMNER — The Sumner-Fredericksburg senior class is selling Cougar Paws to be spray-painted on driveways as a fundraiser. The cost is $20 per paw. Existing paws that are faded can be updated with new paint. Contact the school office at 563-578-3341 with questions. Go to the school's Facebook page to get an order form, which must be turned in to the school by March 31.