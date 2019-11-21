The Emmaus Pastorate Parishes welcome everyone to an area-wide celebration of the Sacrament of Reconciliation on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Starmont High School.
A light supper will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the high school café. A free will donation will benefit students attending the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC).
Confessions will be heard by 10 priests from 6-8 p.m. in the Starmont Spectator Gym. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to celebrate this special sacrament.
The Emmaus Pastorate includes the parishes of Saint Patrick Colesburg, Sacred Heart Volga, Saint Mary Strawberry Point, Saint Joseph Elkader and Saint Mark Edgewood.
For more information call Saint Mark parish office (563-928-7200) or visit www.vibrantcatholic.com