Insurance policies, security systems, vaccines, hand sanitizer. These items provide us a greater likelihood that harm won’t come to us. They reduce our anxiety about hazards we can’t control by our own might. I don’t believe these are bad, nor do they signal a lack of faith in God. I use them too.
Safety and security- we are wired by God to want it and need it for emotional health. Who defines what it is? Where do we find it?
A number of years ago, Scott and I got some medical information about our young son Alex that caused us some grief and stress. One night I was sitting in my kitchen, hands on my knees, fretting over the situation. I began to feel a tightening in my airway, like a broncho-spasm. I knew it’s origin was fear and anxiety, but it felt like an actual enemy hand was squeezing my airway. Not overwhelming me, but it certainly got my attention.
I, in my usual fashion, began to recite bible verses from memory that should bring safety and security. But that did not help this time. Helpless walked through the door, uninvited.
Suddenly, a clear and calming thought occurred to me. Just say, “Jesus, help me!” I obeyed. That sensation of a squeezed airway left immediately. Not only did I feel physically better, but my thoughts were suddenly relieved also. The Holy Spirit was at work, guiding my thoughts that day.
“Knowing” bible verses is good. But God wanted a deeper part of me, embracing His strength, and forsaking my own.
Now, I’d like to jump ahead to May 2020. We received news that Alex was diagnosed positive for COVID 19, although he had no symptoms. He is handicapped and lives in a facility. That’s not a good situation, right!? We had seen TV footage of patients on ventilators for days and still dying.
We recounted the faith that has been worked in us. We committed Alex to God’s provident care and thanked Him for his preserving power (1 Pet 1:5). We both slept peacefully. Today, Alex remains well. Helplessness found no welcome mat this time.
As you can see, my perspective of how I relate to God has grown. By yielding and obedience, I have found the stronghold of God. It is a place of comfort, peace and safety, despite the storms of life (Prov. 18:10; Zech 9:11-12).
Can you picture the Peanut’s character Linus holding his security blanket and saying, “Only one yard of outing flannel stands between me and a nervous breakdown!” Who or what defines our security? How do we search for answers as we ponder a pandemic, the current rioting and lawlessness, or insert your own personal crisis.
We can know a lot of facts about God, and memorize verses, but we still must encounter His character, love and power on a personal level. We must make choices, by an act of our will, to come to Him, abide in Him and take Him at His Word (Heb 11:6).
The safety and security of the world is about gadgets, and fallible contracts. The safety and security from God is an unseen stronghold of comfort and peace; a dwelling place for our soul (Psalm 91). God has used the storms in life to drive me to His Stronghold of safety. He provides this for all who will come.