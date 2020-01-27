VINTON - Safety is key.
That was the message Tom Richtsmeier, Vinton Municipal Electric Utilities, shared with the Vinton city council last Thursday evening.
The Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities (IAMU) is offering a new program to provide safety training to member cities. Richtsmeier explained the program would allow communities like Vinton to enter a 28E sharing agreement for a safety & health management services program.
The program will establish a dedicated safety coordinator who would live and work in the area.
City staff currently attends safety meetings about once a month Richtsmeier explained but that this program would have a safety director who could “provide training for items specific to our needs that we are not able to get now,” he said.
The program is something that is being offered across the state. IAMU believes the program “offers a consistent and comprehensive safety project for all city departments.”
“Chris (Ward, city administrator) and I don’t have the time to be a full time safety inspector to keep our people safe,” he added.
“With this program you are hiring a full time safety person,” he said.
All city staff attend the training courses that put on across eastern Iowa.
Richtsemeier pointed out that the city currently pays IAMU approximately $10,000 a year for those safety trainings.
That cost is split equally between the VMEU and the City of Vinton.
The cities in the proposed region include: Brooklyn, Dysart, Garwin, Gladbrook, Hudson, LaPorte City, Monezuma, Reinbeck, Shellsburg, Traer and Vinton.
The estimated cost for the program is $130,000. “That figure is broken out between each of the communities,” Richtsmeier said.
Based on the population and the number of employees each community has is how the cost sharing is broken out.
Vinton’s share of the program would be $26,933.
“Have other cities approved this plan,” Tami Stark, council member, asked Richtsmeier.
“I haven’t heard yet that any of these communities have approved,” he said. “I believe that many of these cities may be waiting to see if Vinton is going participate,” he said. “We have the biggest stake in the game.
“I’m assuming that we wouldn’t do this if not all other communities are involved,” he added.
Richtmeier pointed out that prior to his start with the city, Vinton had claims three years in a row.
The regional safety coordinator would be “a program that will keep our people safe,” Richtsmeier said.
Before making a decision, council member asked Richtsmeier to verify not only if the communities in this region were interested in the project, but also if the communities across the state were signing up for the program.
In other business:
-Approval was given to a transfer of funds from the land/compost/recycle fund to the city’s general fund.
Cindy Michael, Vinton city clerk, explained that the funds are collected, $40,000, from the city’s utility bills.
“These funds are transferred to the city’s general fund to pay for supply services,” she said. Monies are used to pay for the administrative needs for the office staff.
“So are any of these funds used to pay J&R for their services,” Nathan Hesson, asked.
Both Michael and Ward explained that the transfer would not be used to pay J&R for the services provided to the city.