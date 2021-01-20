Salisbury Steak Meatballs

Serves: 4
Ingredients:
2 lb. ground beef
1 pkg. dry onion soup mix
1/2 c. Italian breadcrumbs
1/4 c. milk
1/4 c. all-purpose flour
2 Tbsp vegetable oil
2 can(s) cream of chicken soup
1 pkg. dry au jus mix
3/4 c. water
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, mix together the ground beef, onion soup mix, breadcrumbs, and milk using your hands.
2. Shape into meatballs.
3. Lightly dredge the meatballs in the flour and shake off the excess flour.
4. In a skillet, add the oil and heat to medium-high. Add the meatballs in batches to the skillet.
5. Brown on all sides.
6. Add the meatballs to the slow cooker.
7. In a large bowl, add the cream of chicken soup, au jus mix, and water.
8. Whisk until smooth and mixed well.
9. Pour over the meatballs in the Crock Pot and cook on high 3-4 hours or low 4-5 hours.
10. Serve over rice or egg noodles.