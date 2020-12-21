“Here it is! Here's the gold coin!” That was the statement made by counters Norma Frost and Julie Hansen when the Salvation Army Red Kettle money was counted Monday night, December 14th.
The one ounce gold coin appraised for $1,885 dollars. “We are grateful to the person who donated this coin. It's quite and honor to receive it. We can never forget all the generosity of the daily donations of a $1, or $5 and even $10's and $20's that make up the bulk of our donations. Even the coins add up to about $50 plus dollars on most days,” Hansen noted.
“God is so good. Despite COVID-19, and the August derecho windstorm, the citizens of Benton County have really been generous again this year,” commented Hansen.
The Salvation Army has been pleased with the response to getting bell-ringers. “We say a heart-felt thank you to all the local churches and local businesses that signed up to ring for a full day, and to every individual who rang also. We are grateful to Dave Kelchen and Fareway for allowing us to use their store,” stated Hansen.
The Red Kettle campaign will end Thursday, December 24th. However donations can be made in the following way at any time:
Financial donations can be mailed to: Salvation Army, Benton County Service Extension, 1201 C. Ave, Vinton, IA 52349.
Folks can also donate by the Apple/Google Pay technology displayed on-site on the kettle. Go to https://donate.saheartland.org/team/327981, click the member's tab which is on the right-hand side, click on Benton County sa tab, then the donate button.