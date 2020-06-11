VINTON - With every school subject comes testing. Four years administrators in the Vinton Shellsburg Community School District (VSCSD) made the decision that all juniors would take the SAT test. "Prior to us (VSCSD) requiring juniors to take the test we probably would have had 47% of our students who would have taken the test," Matt Kingsbury, high school principal, told school board members earlier in the week. "Since we have had required the testing and are at 100% participation we have been doing very well." For this current school year, the district had 103 students who took the test.
Looking at state averages, Kingsbury reminded the board that when making comparisons "our scores are for all our students." For SAT tests, the perfect score on the test is 36. "This class had 15 students who scored in the high 30s in reading and a perfect score in science." he said.
"Our staff is not only doing a good job of preparing students for the tests but also giving them the information they need," he added
With the school closure because of Covid-19, the traditional May graduation ceremony needed to be cancelled and staff needed to come up with an alternative.
Graduation will be held Sunday, June 21. "We are looking at holding graduation at either the Karr Athletic Complex or in the school gymnasium," Kingsbury said. "I am leaning toward having the ceremony outside.
There is more space outside. Graduates would sit on the bleachers and the stage would be angled on the field." For this year, graduates would be given tickets for family members to attend.
"We would have tickets for this year only," Kingsbury explained. "We would invite family members to bring their lawn chairs to sit on the track or the field."
Kingsburg told the board "I have been talking to Mr. (Brandon) Farmer about having a sound system so everyone could hear our speakers.
"We probably won't have everything that we had in the past during ceremonies. But the most important thing would be recognizing our kids and getting together to celebrate them," he said.
Not being able to predict the weather, Kingsbury shared that ultimately the weather may be the deciding factor. "If the weather forecast is not good we'll move the ceremony inside," he said. That decision would be one made during the week before the ceremony.
"Will you be able to tape the ceremony it can be viewed later," Kathy Van Steenhuyse, board member, asked. Kingsbury assured her that "we will do the best we can."
Kingsbury shared that there would be 99 students walking across the stage to receive their diploma.
"I'm planning to have a box of gloves so I can change and shake hands with each graduate," Rob Levis, VSCSD board president, shared during the meeting.
In other business:
- Board members received an update on the district's plan for going solar.
Mary Jo Hainstock, current district superintendent, shared that she along with Kyle Koeppen, the new district superintendent, and Colin Carolus, Director of Buildings & Grounds, met recently to review the district's work on the solar plan.
"As part of our next steps, we want to make sure that Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU) is aware of our plans," she said. "Mr. Koeppen will be attending the Vinton utility board meeting to discuss the district's interest in solar." He will also be extending an invitation for the utility board member to join the district's solar committee. "The first committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Monday, June 22."