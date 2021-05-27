WATERLOO, Iowa – Annika Schmidt of Vinton received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with Cum Laude honors from Allen College. The College awarded 127 degrees during its commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 7, 2021.
Allen College conferred 16 Associate of Science in Radiography degrees, 5 Bachelor of Health Sciences degrees with majors in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, 17 Bachelor of Sciences degrees with majors in Medical Laboratory Science, 33 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, 14 Master of Science in Occupational Therapy degrees, 39 Master of Science of Nursing degrees, 1 Doctor of Education degree and 2 Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees.
Once again, Allen College held two commencement ceremonies to celebrate our graduates. One was held for the School of Health Sciences students and the other for the School of Nursing students. The speaker for both commencements was Dr. Jared Seliger, President of Allen College. Dr. Seliger remarked that the graduates of 2021 will be joining many other graduates of Allen College who have gained the knowledge to improve the health of the community they serve.